By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Senate President of Nigeria , Ahmad Lawan has asserted that Nigeria needs a knowledge based economy to achieve it’s desired goals as a nation.

Lawan said Nigeria needs to invest heavily in education stressing that it is the foundation of development of every country that aspires to be great.

The Senate President who is also a Frontline Presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All progressives Congress APC, made the assertion in Calabar while a addressing delegates added that it was time to diversify our economy.

His words : I have gathered a lot of experience as a lawmaker as well as in other areas, I know that there issues that needs to be tackled including security , economy and so on, we are ready and competent to handle every challenge.

“As a country we need to create wealth , employment opportunity , we believe in national development. This race is about improving the lives of Nigeria based on the ideals of our Party.

“Nigeria cannot continue to depend only on oil , there is urgent need for diversification , our youths needs to be fully part of our economy. We need to invest in education , it is the foundation of the development of every country.

“If you look at a country like Singapore , they had almost nothing , but they invested in thier youths through education abd that turned their fortunes around .

“We need a knowledge based economy which can only be built on education as it opens many doors of opportunities , we must invest now.

“The son of a poor person should be able to go to school in the Nigeria we are building, this will make our economy better .If we have trained people and intellectual individuals then we will grow beyond imagination

“I have the energy , experience and we have the competence to make Nigeria better , I also believe in team work , I believe in working with people who have acquired experiences in various fields and endeavours for us to progress as a country

Earlier, Cross River state governor, Prof Ben Ayade said that Lawan has been a great partner in the growth and development of the country.

Gov Ayade noted that the Senate President has the capacity to handle cases of Boko haram, banditary and the challenges in the Niger Delta.

“I am also going to work for you if you get the party’s ticket. You have always stood by us as a state,” Ayade said.