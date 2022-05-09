Atiku Abubakar GCON

—-Promises to unite Nigerians, tackle insecurity if elected president

Dayo Johnson Akure

A former Vice President and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has caused unprecedented disunity among the diverse elements of the country.

Atiku, however, promised to reunite Nigerians if elected as the president of the country.

He spoke while speaking with the PDP delegates from Ondo State in Akure, the state capital.

According to him ” the whole country had been messed up in all sectors by the current administration and need a person who is experienced and nationally acceptable to turn around the bad state of the nation.

“As long as the country is not united, as long as there is no peace, you cannot govern even in your own home, not to talk of a complex country like Nigeria which is multi-ethnic and multi-religious,”

He promised to unite Nigeria by giving every part a sense of belonging, tackle insecurity, and implement his economic development blueprint towards transforming the country.

” The APC government has caused disunity I have never seen in my life in this country. If I’m elected i will reunite every part of the country .”

Atiku highlighted five areas where he would work on if elected, which include, unity, insecurity, economy, education, and restructuring.



” I believe in small Federal Government, the power should be devolved to the states.

” We must vote a person with national acceptability and experience. Atiku Abubakar is a household name in this country, we deserve the best for this country.

He lamented that insecurity challenges have been threatening the peace of Nigeria.

” This country has never seen the level of insecurity that we are facing today. I am here because I have the requisite experience to govern this country well and equitably, to give everyone a sense of belonging. I am here to appeal to your conscience; you have a historic responsibility to bail out this country.”

Atiku reiterated his promise of 40 per cent youth and women representation in his cabinet.

