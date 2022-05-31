By Wole Mosadomi



Minna—The National Examinations Council, NECO, has extended the registration period of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE, for school based candidates.



The deadline has now been shifted from yesterday to Monday 20th June, 2022.



The Council called on State Ministries of Education, Principals, Commandants and all stakeholders to take note, saying there would be no further extension after the expiration of the new date.



The Head of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, said candidates are to be examined in 76 subjects during the examination, “The 2022 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE, will commence on 27th June, 2022 and end on Friday 12th August, 2022.”