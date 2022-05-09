By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc has invested N56 billion into Ama Breweries, Enugu as part of its expansion plan.

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer, Heineken, Mr. Dolf van den Brink, said that the investment in Ama Breweries is a further demonstration of the long-standing history and relationship between Heineken and Nigeria, which dates back to 1946.

Brink stated: “Based on our longstanding role in the past and present, Heineken is investing 112 million euros in Ama Breweries expansion project because we see ourselves as playing a major role in Nigeria’s future. We are proud to be part of the growth and development of this great state and country.”

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said that the apex bank would continue to come up with policies that would improve the non-oil sectors of the economy as a means of cushioning the impact of the global shock on the Nigerian economy.

Emefiele, who was represented by the Director, Trade and Exchange, Dr. Ozoemena Nnaji, urged the company to take advantage of the several intervention programs put in place by the bank for further expansion projects.

He added that CBN remains committed to collaborating with the company in the collective quest to increase the contribution of the non-oil sector to Nigeria’s GDP.

Also, Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, commended NB for taking the bold step to expand its current brewing capacity, which demonstrates its commitment to the Nigerian economy and Enugu State.

Ugwuanyi stated: “When completed, this project would enhance the industrial growth of Enugu and Nigeria while improving the company’s market share.”

In his remarks, Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Industrial Department, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment, Mrs. Olumuyiwa Ade-Ajayi, commended the management of the company for their foresight and determination in embarking on the project which would, no doubt, mark a significant milestone in local content achievement.