By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Despite strong strategic vitals, many people are of the view that Nigeria, nonetheless, still has a national security challenge, and will need a robust security policy action plan to keep the country together.

Chief among the reasons they feel so are institutional collapse, failure of critical institutions of state, internal systems collapse and failure of key internal safety systems.

These are worrying signals of a failed state and concerned institutions and corporate bodies in the country are rallying support to steady the ship.

Among such corporate entities is the Computer Professional, Registration council of Nigeria, CPN which has expressed deep concerns and has decided to awaken the consciousness of a strong national security.

To this end, the umbrella body of all computer practitioners in the country has decided to hinge theme of its forthcoming annual Information Technology, IT Professionals’ Assembly/AGM on the cause.

Dropping the hint at a virtual meeting with newsmen recently, President of the council, Mr Kole Jagun said the event which holds today and tomorrow at the NAF conference centre Kado, Abuja will be with the theme: “Leveraging IT for National Security and Economic Stability”.

Jagun said the reason for the theme is to draw home the consciousness that National security is important not only to the government, but to the nation as a whole.

He said: “ IT deals with the use of electronic computers and computer software to convert, store, protect process, transmit, and securely retrieve information. “Today, the term information has ballooned to encompass many aspects of computing and technology, and the term has become very recognizable. Specifically, IT will help enable the nation to identify potential threats, share information more readily”.

CPN claims that the assembly will consider, among other things, the relationships and the interplays, and how Information Technology could be leverage improved national security and economic stability.

Jagun added that from the deliberations, the Assembly will come up with findings and recommendations that will be geared towards deploying advanced technologies through effective partnerships that promote economic, technological, and national security competitiveness.

IT Assembly, is an exclusive networking event for senior Information Technology decision makers, consultants, upcoming IT entrepreneurs, start–ups, practitioners, teachers and Systems administrators.

The Assembly is also a platform for some of the industry’s most innovative technology distribution and service providers to showcase their products and services; and for participants to appreciate the emerging technologies, trends, and risks that are associated with transforming the various industries using IT.

According to Jagun, “the annual Assembly has taken a new structure in line with the dictates of the moment ushered by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. In year 2020, for example, it held purely as a virtual event, and last year, the event held as a hybrid event.

“This year’s edition will also be a hybrid event as it is the practice with programmes of its kind all over the world” he added.

Jagun was optimistic that because information technology plays a significant role in the Security and economic stability of any country, it will continue to strengthen Nigeria’s national security against future threats and cyber-attacks.

He said: “Information technology can help countries to identify potential threats, share information easily, and protect mechanisms in them”.