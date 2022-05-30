Popular Nigerian creative and social media influencer, Nasiru Lawal also known as Nasboi has unveiled plans to share his music gift with his teeming fans. He also gave hints of a possible collaboration with Davido.

Unknown to many, the creative was previously signed to a music label owned by Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and started out as a music artiste. While he continues to distinguish himself as a thespian, he has found his mojo again and reconnected with music, his first love.

The versatile disclosed, “I was, and I’m still a musician. Sometime in 2017 I made a sound that sounded similar to Davido’s sound. I could only imagine making that particular sound with him. I am still recording, hopefully, you might hear a Nasboi Davido collaboration.

“I have two role model, they are 2face Idibia and my father, Mr Wahab Lawal. Passion drives me. I’m really passionate about making people laugh and passing really good messages with my videos,” he added.

Taking a dive into his background, the creative who was previously signed to a music label owned by Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde disclosed, “I had absolutely nothing to do with acting while growing up. But I have a deep love for cinematography and photography. I could tell stories and mimic characters too. I grew into acting. It’s not like I have this whole thing planned. After all, I didn’t even see myself make skits. I will love to produce and direct movies too. I have featured in three movies and about two soap operas. I don’t take actors for granted. The job is really tasking, do I want to do more moves? Oh yes.”

Although he hails from Osun State, Nasiru Lawal was raised in Port Harcourt. He began his primary education at Bright International Nursery and completed it at Primary School, Shalom International Nursery and Primary School, both the capital city of Rivers State. He proceeded to Istan Comprehensive High School and later, Ogba Comprehensive High School. The graduate of Mechanical Engineering from University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom had no prior exposure to music or acting.