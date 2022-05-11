*Frowns at purchase of exorbitant party nomination forms amidst strike

*Tasks anti-graft agencies on probe of aspirants

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE National Association of Nigerian Students,NANS, Wednesday,protested against silence of the ruling All Progressives Congress,in the ongoing strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Açcording to NANS,the party’s silence over the strike in public universities demonstrated that it had no interest of Nigerian students in its agenda.

It also frowned at the purchase of what it described as “exorbitant party nomination forms” by some.politicians in the face of ongoing strike by lecturers of public universities in the country.

NANS regretted that the money ” political parties have generated is even enough to start solving the ASUU problem.”

This came as the Nigerian students’ body submitted a petition against the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun,asking the party to investigate alleged certain misconduct by the governor,who it said,was its member.

Addressing the media at the national secretariat of APC in Abuja,NANS’ National Public Relations Officer,PRO,

Comrade Victor Ezenagu,expressed disappointment with the action of the ruling APC over what he described as its silence in the face of the ongoing strike by ASUU.

“As a ruling party,they should be able to call certain persons in government with a view to resolving the long ASUU strike.

“Let it be a record this administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would keep that the ASUU issue he inherited,he was able to provide an everlasting solutions to it,that is what we want from him,”he said.

He accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,of running after Nigerian students in campus over “Yahoo” without concrete evidence against them while turning blind eyes on politicians and public officers, saying unless the anti-graft agency change its way of doing things,it should stop entering campuses.

He insisted that the EFCC must investigate all aspirants who bought the APC’s N100 million presidential nomination forms with a view to making those corrupt to face the law.

Ezenagu said:”Even those who purchased presidential nomination forms for N100 million and N50 million,we call on the EFCC to go after them.

“We can’t be having people bringing up such money up for presidential primaries while ASUU is on strike and our students are at home.

“The unfortunate thing is that the money these political parties have generated is even enough to start solving the ASUU problem.

“If truly the EFCC is working,if truly it is living up to the aim of its establishment,they should go after everybody who has picked up a presidential form and bring those who are fraudulent to book else,they should stop going to our campuses.

“EFCC has been going to our campuses harassing our students in the name of Yahoo without having any concrete evidence confirming that they are guilty.”

Açcording to him,”The money these people have picked to buy nomination forms is enough to solve the ASUU issue.

“That is why we came to the APC national secretariat to tell them. This is in addition to submitting a petition against the sitting governor of Ogun State,”he said