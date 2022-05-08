.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

A former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has mocked the All Progressives Congress, APC for fixing its Expression of Interest Form and Nomination Form for presidential primaries at N100 million.

Senator Kwankwaso, who is the National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has also urged Nigerians to identify with the party and pick forms to contest for its primaries, saying that the forms have been made cheap for interested members to afford.

This is as the party the weekend held its first National Executive Council, NEC, meeting in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists at the NEC, the former Kano State governor assured supporters of the NNPP that the party would achieve great fortunes in next year’s general elections.

He said, unlike the APC which pegged its presidential form at N100 million, the NNPP has made its own forms very cheap and affordable.

According to him, “Let me remind Nigerians that our forms are on sale for the states Assembly positions and other positions here in the national secretariat for those who want to contest elections.

“I want to encourage everybody to be like all of us here; to be people with the foresight of men and women in this country. This party is for all nationalists who believe in this country.

“We want everybody to go and register in their wards. Forms are very cheap. Certainly not N100 million for presidential candidates and so on and so forth.”

In his welcome address, the National Chairman of NNPP, Prof. Rufai Alkali told the NEC members that the responsibilities bestowed on them are a trust they must all hold dearly.

“We must work very closely together to fulfil the manifest destiny of our great party and the nation, ” he said.

The NNPP national chairman said the party has re-bounced back into the reckoning and into Nigeria’s political space at the most decisive and challenging period of the nation’s history.

“I say decisive because Nigerians for too long have been waiting for a political Party to salvage the Nation, to rescue our people from the visionless and directionless political elites that have abandoned the fundamental principles and grown norms of democratic governance.

“It appears to us most of the political elites have forgotten the past and do not look at the future beyond their noses. Gradually but systematically our great country Nigeria and the hardworking and innocent Citizens of this country are being sacrificed on the altar of personal and selfish interests of a few whose primary objective is only to capture power, raw power, not in the service of the people but for their personal gains.

“I also say challenges because the damage inflicted on our country and our people is too deep and too pervasive. Today, there is no part of our national life which has been spared: our farming populations and our tradesmen; members of the business community and the professional; intellectuals and security personnel.

“Indeed no sector of the Nigerian economy and society has been spared: our education and healthcare system; our markets and business centres; roads and transportation systems; indeed the whole gamut of our very existence are in the state of another.

“The challenges before us are therefore daunting but not insurmountable. We can do it and we must do it. But we can only Save Democracy and Rescue the nation only if we understand our purpose and why we are here at this point in time,” Alkali said.

He told his members that NNPP “by its name offers hope, where there is none; brings inspiration, where there is less; and provides direction and guide, where these are long forgotten. We are offering a New Nigeria, a Country of equal opportunities; a Country of love and care; a Country of Peace and stability; a Country of robust productivity and prosperity where no Man or Woman is oppressed under law.

“Fortunately we have many Great Leaders in our Party who not only believe in these values but live by them. His Excellency Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso PhD, the National Leader of the Party has demonstrated again and again that the future of Nigeria is too important to be left in the hands of unpatriotic elements and those engaged in trial and error Leadership. He is an ardent believer that if other nations can advance and prosper, Nigeria too can do it. Indeed we must do it.

“His position is also fully shared by another great Nigerian Chief Boniface Onyeabonan the Chairman of the BOT who passionately believes a great and better Nigeria is possible and can be achieved in our lifetime.

“This is therefore the task before all of us. We must work as a family. If we want to offer something different to Nigerians we must also show we are different. This Party is Committed to helping the poor, the weak, and most vulnerable persons in our society.”

He said NNPP is committed to the emancipation of the Youth and Women who over the years have been taken for granted, adding that the party is determined to bring and sustain lasting and enduring peace and tranquillity in the Nation.

“This Party is deeply committed to rebuilding bridges of friendship and fraternity among all Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora. This Party believes in equal opportunities for every Nigerian irrespective of age, gender, tribe, or religion. Together, we shall all salvage our Nation and bring back its glory, honour, and status in the comity of Nations.

“I call on all Nigerians to join this train in our journey to Save Democracy and Rescue the Nation. We believe a new Nigeria of our vision and dream is possible. And the time is now,” he said.

