IN Revelation 18:1-3, it is written: “And after these things I saw another angel come down from heaven, having great power; and the earth was lightened with his glory. And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird.

For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies.”

Mystery, Babylon the Great or the Great Whore, which is a large religious organization, has fallen and is become the habitation of evil spirits which seduce all the ministers of harlot churches to commit fornication with her, which made them depart from the faith in the truth. (1 Timothy 4:1) That is why these ministers preach another Jesus, and another gospel, which Paul talked about in 2 Corinthians 11:4, 13.

Babylon is highly idolatrous, practicing all shades of Idolatry, such as lordatory, relicolatory, necrolatory, iconolatary, harlotry, etc. Harlotry is the practice of strange doctrines that are not in the scripture of truth.

Lordatory is the worship of the nobles in this religious organization. Relicolatory is the worship of relics left behind by the dead, believed to be “saints” of God. Necrolatory is the reverence or honour given to dead bodies. Iconolatory is the worship of images (graven or carved).

The merchants of the earth enrich themselves through the sales of their wares, during the seasons of the ungodly festivities of this great whore. Some of these ungodly festivities which were not observed in the early church, are “Christ-mas”, Easter, LENT, New Year, Valentine’s day, Boxing day, Christ-mas Eve, Cross-over night, Good Friday, a day forbidden not to eat meat (1 Timothy 4:1) Some of these ungodly festivities and her other doctrines shall be discussed in our subsequent publications.

Some of the doctrines of Babylon are the doctrine of baptismal regeneration, the doctrine of justification by works, the doctrine of canonization of “saints”, the doctrine of purgatory, doctrine of extreme unction, which are unscriptural. First, is the doctrine of “Baptismal Regeneration”, which teaches that without baptism, by a sprinkling of water, her followers cannot enter into the kingdom of heaven. The Spirit of truth, makes us know in the scripture that every baptism is by immersion in a flowing river, as was exemplified by the baptism of Jesus Christ. (Matthew 3:16) And this baptism by immersion, in a flowing river, is not even a passport to heaven.

Baptism is just an outward demonstration of the righteousness, that is imputed on us by Jesus Christ who died, was buried, and then rose up on the third day. And so, one can enter heaven, even without being baptized by immersion in water, as was the case of the thief on the cross

(Luke 23:42-43). Cornelius and his entire household received the baptism of the Holy Ghost, even before they were baptized by immersion in a flowing river (Acts 10:44, 47-48)

Water baptism, is not the new birth, as propagated by the doctrine of this great whore. The new birth is to be born again of water (the word of truth) and of the Holy Spirit, or the Spirit of Christ. (John 3:5) And anyone that has not the Spirit of Christ, is none of Christ, which means, such a one is not a Christian, and cannot inherit eternal life. (Romans 8:9c)

For example, Simon, the sorcerer, having believed the gospel, was baptized by immersion in water but never entered heaven, because he was not born again of the word of truth and of the Holy Spirit (Acts 8:13, 21) Therefore, Baptismal Regeneration is not Christ’s doctrine, but one of the doctrines of Mystery Babylon, the Great!

