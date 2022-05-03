By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A state House of Assembly Aspirant under the People’s Democratic party PDP in Cross River, Engr. Ogar Ebolom vying to represent the people of Ikom I State constituency has asserted that the oppression as well as their marginalization has reached its crescendo stressing that they need their freedom.

Engr. Ebolom made the assertion while Speaking with journalists in Calabar on Tuesday adding that his aspiration was born out of his passion to liberate his constituents from the oppression they have had to endure over many decades.

The Frontline aspirant who bemoaned the suffering of his people said it took his intervention and support from Non governmental organization to bring a Secondary to his people.

According to him service to them was Paramount as he is not keen of what he is going to benefit personally but he was more interested in bringing governance closer to his people with a view of attracting projects using bespoke ideas and his contact both national and international to bring growth and development to them.

His words :” I’m a graduate of geology from the University of Calabar. I have a second degree in civil engineering from Cross River State University of Technology. I’m currently studying for a Master degree in engineering material and construction management from the same university. I am aspiring to represent the good people of Ikom 1 in Cross River State House of Assembly.

“I actually joined politics because I come from a minority and as I talk to you, we are really oppressed and we need people like myself to stand and speak for our people. We need to have a leader and a powerful voice for our people, and that’s what I’m doing.

“As a private citizen, I have done my best to assist my community by way of delivering project that is impacting our community.I noticed we didn’t have a secondary and it was a huge challenge

“So I now took it upon myself and say I will attract a secondary school project to my community. I started applying to international donor agencies and luckily one of them responded. As I talk to you, in my community we have a standard 6 classroom blocks facilitated by me amongst other projects.

“I am certain my people are waiting for the kind of transformation I am going to bring, if there’s anything my people can do within their power to send me to represent them, they will do. The women in my community are praying on daily basis that I should represent them,” he said.

Speaking further ,Ebolom explained that his driving force was the passion he has for his people adding that from his track record even without political office he has shown capacity and responsibility.

He noted that if given the privilege to serve his people he would stop at nothing to ensure they have a better life no matter what.

“For me I think I am very passionate about my people. That’s one of the driving forces why I want to represent my people because I know that with my track record of performance if I am given an opportunity, first on my list is my constituents. I will do my best to enact favourable laws that will bring government close to them

” I’m also aware that government alone cannot help our people 100 per cent because of the burden on government. With my experience working with a non governmental organization called Development Concern (Devcom) we will do much for my people.

“I have gathered experience and I know so many international donor agencies that are ready to come and help out people.

“All they want is a link between them and the people. So with my experience with this donors, I will think out of the box to ensure that these donors are lobbied by any mean to come and assist our people because they have the funds,” he sid.