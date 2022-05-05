Honourable Abimbola Yenukunme Ajose has clearly stated his political mission as he declares his intention to run for the House of Representatives, Constituency 1 under the All Progressives Congress (APC) of Nigeria.

The Lagos born and Lagos bred politician was emphatic on his vision for the Lagos division of Badagry, stating that he wants nothing but exceptional development.

Hear him: “I want to lobby for the development of Badagry in the area of Tourism Development, Water Transportation! Environmental Management, Provision of infrastructure, Provision of affordable

social services: Education, Health, Transports, etc! Promotion of Agriculture using modern technology.”

In his posters that have dotted the landscape of the Constituency, Ajose clearly states his mission, describing it as “My Vision for Badagry”.

“I want Badagry Constituency 1 to be a model constituency to other constituencies in Lagos. I want it to be a development pacesetter for others. People should see the growth of Badagry Constituency 1 and be motivated to do the same for their own constituency,” he states.

Abimbola Yenukunme Ajose was born in Lagos, Nigeria on the 24th of May,1988. He is from WAWU Palace and his mum from Agbowa Ikosi, Epe. He grew up in Surulere, Agege, and Gowon Estate. But he was never far away from Badagry as he was frequently visiting his grandma in the old city.

“I have a very great dream for Badagry. I want it to be the Dubai of Nigeria. There are so many potentials, so many gifts in Badagry, every dream I have for Badagry is possible like highrise buildings,

organizations, schools for both kids, teens, and adults, and waterworks that will generate so much revenue. It’s a very beautiful picture and I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” he added.

Ajose who had a stint with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) sharpened his teeth in business in the areas of real estate and recreation. He owns lounges popularly known as BimZ Lounge.

“I chose politics because I’ve always had the burning desire to change things and do things differently. The journey began in childhood, my dad being a political force always carried my siblings along and showed us the ropes so it’s been a long time coming,” he said.

He added that what motivates him is simply the objective to do something better, to empower people, restructure so many things, education, and many more.

“I want to see dreams come alive,” he declares.