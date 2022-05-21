…. Set to release new music ‘ Soro’

Years after taking a halt in the entertainment industry, Afrobeat artiste, Lawal Olalekan Olumo better known as Konga is set for a comeback in the music industry with the release of his trending album titled ‘ AWOL’ and ever since have been gaining massive airplay.

Speaking on his current work, Konga disclosed that all is now set toward the release of the visual of ‘Soro’ off his just released album and the new body of work is the display of Konga’s creativity and zeal to give his fans a new trending tune they can sing along to, vibe to and even create social media trends from.

Produced by Rhaffy; mixed and mastered by Perf Perf, the new visual is expected to be released Friday May 27, 2022.

It is pertinent to note that KONGA’s ghetto story changed when he scored the viral hit song “Baby Konga” in 2003. Also he was the first Artist in Nigeria to release a single track titled “BABY KONGA” as an Album due to popular demands in 2004. He went on to drop his debut 14 track album”KONGA H2O”, featuring the living legend “2Face IDIBIA” & Dj Zeez on the track “Ja won si” Morachi- on “Holl It” and a lot more hit songs at the end of 2005.



It’s obvious that Konga is the only Nigerian artist who uses an ancient African language called “Eno”in a unique style to deliver his music.



“Eno was used during the slave trade era as a coded way to communicate amongst women and both Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba has a way of speaking the coded language”

Currently signed to his personal imprint, Funky Monkey Entertainment; KONGA as a brand believes in consistency and working hard to build a solid reputation and an outstanding body of work that hopefully will outlive him. He’s a talented artist who is ready to give back to the music world what he has gained from them.