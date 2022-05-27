Ailing comic actor, John Okafor a.k.a Mr Ibu, who made a brief appearance at the reception venue of Rita Dominic’s traditional marriage ceremony which was held in Owerri, last month, is back in the hospital again.

The actor was hospitalised for a month after he was poisoned at an event in Abuja. He was discharged days before Rita’s traditional marriage ceremony. Mr Ibu stormed the reception venue in the company of his wife, Stella. Unfortunately, he’s back in the hospital.

His wife disclosed this on her Instagram page on a day they were supposed to be celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary.

“Hello my beautiful people, by this time last year on the 25th of May, which is my wedding anniversary, my husband was admitted to the hospital. Today again on the 25th of May, he is in the hospital but I give God all the glory. Happy wedding anniversary to us @realmribu1. I can’t kill myself, it is well,” wrote Mr. Ibu’s wife.

“Still our anniversary guys, please pray for us,” she added. The couple got married in 2010 and their love has been waxing stronger ever since.