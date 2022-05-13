Prolific filmmaker Moses Inwang has won the 2022 Public Choice Awards for his highly acclaimed movie ‘Lockdown’, at the just concluded NollywoodWeek Paris Nigerian Film Festival last Sunday. Organisers of the annual festival announced this via its official Instagram page, saying “And the winner is Lockdown…It is now official. Well done sir! “The audience has chosen… Congratulations to Moses Inwang, aka @sneezemankind, winner of the NollywoodWeek 2022 Public Choice Awards!”

The NollywoodWeek Film Festival, which is open to Black filmmakers from around the world, showcases the best of the Nigerian film industry with the aim of finding a larger audience and a more sustainable distribution system for these quality films. Confirming the award, the award-winning filmmaker in a post via his Instagram said, “Last night my film Lockdown won the grand prize in Paris! Kudos to the cast and crew!”

A psychological thriller, Lockdown’ follows the story of six individuals who desperately need to be at other places on this day of their lives coincidentally find themselves trapped at a Hospital on the day the federal government orders an immediate lockdown of the building for 21 days with police and snipers stationed outside the building to deter anyone from leaving or entering. Forced to share the same four walls, professional and character flaws are exposed and an unexpected romance story erupts from the chaos. . .

The 2021 movie features a sterling cast including Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde in the lead alongside Tony Umez, Charles Awurum, Sola Sobowale, Nobert Young, Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha and Ada Ameh as they give a stellar performance in this thought-provoking movie. The feature film also starred in Jidekene Achufusi, Peter Psquare, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Bamike ‘Bambam’ Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, among others.

The NollywoodWeek Paris Nigerian Film prize adds to the growing list of Inwang’s recognitions. Just last year, Inwang won two international awards at the 2020 The People’s Film Festival for his movie, ‘Cold Feet’ in the categories for “Best Director” and “Best International”.

The ace producer had in 2016 received a best international film award at The People’s Film Festival for his film, American Driver. With a career spanning over a decade and half, Inwang got his first movie credit in 1998 with the co-produced ‘Two Good Men’. In 2004, he started his production company Sneeze Films and kicked off with the movie ‘Save My Soul’.

In 2008, he directed the movie, ‘Lost Maiden’, a film which brought the issue of female circumcision to the fore of social discussion. In 2012, his film ‘Damage’ earned him the nomination for best director at the African Oscars held in Florida USA, while the film won the award for Best Film at the African Oscars Awards. In 2013, he won the City People Award for Best Director.

His 2013 film Torn received nine nominations at the GIAMA awards in Houston, Texas and six nominations at the Best of Nollywood Awards. In 2014 he went on record as the first Director in Nollywood to receive two nominations as Best Director at the Nollywood Movies Awards. His movie, ‘The Last 3 Digits’ was nominated for best comedy at the African Movie Academy Awards AMAA in 2015 and was also chosen amongst the few selected Nollywood films that were screened to thousands of people at the Nollywood Week Paris.

Inwang’s 2017 award-winning movie, ‘Alter Ego’, which starred Omotola Jalade and Wale Ojo won the director the Best Screenplay Award at the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA), aside being the most talked about movie that year. ‘Alter Ego’ also won the award for The Most Outstanding Film at the Africa International Film Festival AFRIFF. It also won the Best Director at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival.

In 2015, ‘Stalker’, another film written, produced and directed by Moses Inwang, raked in a 12 nominations at the GIAMA awards Houston and won awards for Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Film categories. Still in 2015, ‘Stalker’ won the award for “Best International Film” at the New York film Festival. A romantic drama which premiered in Nigeria on 26 February 2016, ‘Stalker’ received 10 nominations and won 3 awards at the 2015 Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards in the United States.