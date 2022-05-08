By Musa Na Annabi, Sokoto

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar III have appealed to wealthy individuals and groups to establish schools for Orphans and the less privileged in the society.

The spiritual leader made the appeal at UK Jarma Academy Sokoto for the Orphans whose parents were killed by Boko Haram Insurgents in Borno and Yobe states.

Our correspondent reports that the School which was initiated by a Sokoto based Philanthropist Alhaji Umarun Kwabo has 171 Orphans and fewer privileges.

The 171orphans in the school include 117 from Borno, 21 from Yobe and 33 Orphans from Sokoto state, whose educational responsibility was taken care of by the philanthropist up to the tertiary level, including feeding, clothing and accommodation.

According to Sultan, the children are no longer orphans because he is their father and guardian.

“We will continue to ensure that these children are living comfortably, we are their parents and they are our children,” he said.

He called on Scholars to sustain more enlightenment on the need for the society to support orphans and the needy.

“The gesture if properly sustained by the society will drastically reduce the ugly situation of rampant begging across our domain,” he said.

The Sultan further appreciated the sponsor of the children, the Sokoto state government and all other people who continually support the initiative.

He appealed for a sustainable prayer by Nigerians for peace, unity and progress in the country.

In his address, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, who was represented by his Deputy Alhaji Munir Dan’iya, reassured of his administration’s commitment to supporting Orphans.

He thanked Jarman Sokoto for sustaining the initiative and appealed to other personalities to emulate the gesture considering it an abundance reward from Almighty Allah.

Earlier, the school Proprietor and philanthropist Alhaji Umarun AA, said the gesture is part of his commitment to encouraging society to support orphans and the needy across the country.

“This initiative is a message to all Nigerians. I am sure no matter how little one can assist it will reduce the burden of a single orphan within the society,” says Jarma.

In his remarks, Muhammad Lawal Maidoki, Chairman UK Jarma Academy Management Board, appreciate the efforts of the philanthropist in taking the responsibility for the 171 Orphans up to the university level.

Maidoki further said that the Children have since engaged in various skill acquisition programmes, which include, tailoring, phone repair and knitting among others.

