Do you ever hear that male voice echo “Mad!” at the start of your favourite hit song? That is the distinguishable tag for any Body of work that Michael Chigozie Agwu has been a part of. The 25-year-old Nigerian music producer who goes by the stage name “Tempoe” is all the rave he is made out to be in the Afrobeat music world. One of his works, Love Nwantiti, has also gone four times platinum in four different countries!

Tempoe has been around for quite a while now and is known for being adept and proficient when it comes to making music. So far, he has built a pretty solid career and name for himself in the saturated Nigerian music industry. Being associated with big names in the league and displaying his talent on projects like Ckay’s Love Nwantiti, Joeboy’s Door and Sip, Blaqbonez’ Shut up, Omah Lay’s Godly and Understand, Savage and Buju’s Confident and Savage and Victony’s Rosemary, Tempoe is in the run for a long and successful music career. Many of the aforementioned songs have gone on to top charts, become listeners’ favourites and prove that he is worth the hype and accolades accorded him.

Most recently, the mastermind continued on a hit streak with sensational musical prodigy Vict0ny to produce the track “Soweto”. This song is off Vict0ny’s most recent project, Outlaw. Tempoe proved to be a man of many talents as he both co-wrote and produced the song. The brilliance behind the layering of the beats, rhythm shakers and guitar tunes can inadvertently be linked to Tempoe’s ingenuity. Vict0ny easily complemented this with his laid back tone of voice, lyrical genius and eccentric music style. With the brilliance that Tempoe brought to the song and Victony’s sweet and easy melodies, we can say that this pairing was a match made in heaven.

Soweto is undoubtedly the best track off the project and further shines a light on the exceptional creativity and finesse Tempoe brings to the musical table. Given the top tier standard that Tempoe sets with his work, it is safe to say that he is one of the best producers out there. Plugging your ears in, closing your eyes and listening to this golden track, your heart easily syncs to the soft bass the track features. Each beat takes on its own life form and almost becomes this physical entity you can touch. It is a perfect blend of magic and cruise and I struggle to think of a scenario or mood where this track isn’t suitable.

This definitely would not be the last we will be hearing of the Mad! Producer.