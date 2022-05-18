By Gabriel Olawale

Ebosetale Samson, better known as ‘Icent’ is a Nigerian and Artiste , Head honcho of ICE NATION Entertainment in the EUROPE.

He is well-respected in the African Diaspora community as the go-to-guy when it comes to organizing events showcasing talents from Africa. In the past decade, icent has been instrumental to the Afrobeat wave, now taking over the music scene like a cyclone, having put together concerts, club appearances with top cats like Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, as well as highly revered Fuji Music stars, to mention a few.

He is also loved for always considering emerging acts from the shores of Africa, majorly his motherland Nigeria, thereby helping to reach out to a wider audience, thus making them global stars beyond their countries.

He has been exporting Nigerian creative works outside the shores of the country, few years back with his unique strategy and given Nigerian creative content space to participate in the world’s creative stage through digital marketing solution.

Before he finally settled in Europe ; Italy to be precise, he has been to countries like Benin Republic, Ghana and Togo in Africa, Turkey, Cyprus, Dubai and United States of America, promoting the beauty and culture of Nigeria through Entertainment and creative works of young talented Nigerians, especially those who need their creative works to be seen outside the shores of the country.