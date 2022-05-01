.

…urges them to vote Labour friendly leaders

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday, said Nigerian workers have displayed uncommon resilience in times of adversity.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu to celebrate with Nigerian workers on Mayday, commended the workers for their rare ingenuity and resilience.

The Speaker who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria affirmed that despite the ripple effect of the economy and challenges in various sectors, Nigerian workers have remained committed and industrious.

While felicitating with the Nigerian workers, the foremost Governorship aspirant in the State 2023 Gubernatorial race, urged workers to get their PVCs and vote for labour-friendly leaders to ensure the protection of their interests.

Oborevwori said: “I want to salute our workers across the country as we celebrate another May Day. I deeply appreciate you all for your courage and I know that with collective will and a sense of responsibility, as a team, we shall triumph. Nigerian workers should remain dedicated despite the challenges facing our nation”.

He charged workers to regularly update their skills to remain relevant and globally competitive, wishing workers and others a happy Workers’ Day celebration.

Vanguard News Nigeria