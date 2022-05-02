*Gov Udom says workers welfare supreme

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE workers in Akwa Ibom State have resolved that during the 2023 general elections, they would only support flagbearers of political parties who they deemed capable of addressing their issues and welfare.

The Labour leaders in the state disclosed the workers decision on Sunday during the 2022 Workers’ Day celebration with the theme, “Labour, Politics, and Quest for good governance and development in Nigeria”, held at Ibom Hall ground, Uyo.

Speaking at the event, Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Akwa Ibom State Council, Comrade Sunny James, explained that the organised Labour took the decision during its conference held recently ahead of the 2022 celebration.

His words: “A few days ago as part of the activities to mark 2022 Workers’Day, Organized Labour in the state held a political conference with a major agenda of unveiling the Charter of demands to the public as our expectations from the would-be be leaders in our state.

“The conference resolved to invite all flagbearers of political parties after the primaries to the Labour house for adequate engagement on our Charter, in order to deliberate and exchange their manifestoes and establish time-lines which will bring the needed good governance to our people.

“It was also agreed that only the candidates that honour our invitation and agreed with workers to resolve issues as contained in our 5-point Charter shall be supported during the elections of 2023. No longer shall workers sit on the fence.

“Those of them that will not come to tell us what they would do for Akwa Ibom workers, we will mobilize against them. Therefore, your Excellency that is our major thrust of today’s May Day in Akwa Ibom State.

“As a Labour centre, we acknowledge and commend your responses to some of the pressing Labour issues placed before your government and encourage you to take decisive actions to resolve all pending issues which will add value to good governance”

Comrade James called on the governor to give assent to some bills already passed by the State House of Assembly such as “Youth Development Fund Bill, “Bill Establishing Akwa Ibom State College of Science and Technology”, in order to bring about the benefits associated with those bills.

Similarly, Chairman of the Trade Union Congress( TUC) Akwa Ibom State Council

Comrade Dominic Abang expressed concern over unwarranted statements by some political aspirants and their supporters ahead of parties primaries.

“Let it be clear that the Council has not endorsed anyone for any political office in the state, rather we’ll queue behind the man who has the capacity and manifesto that will tackle our problems, and guarantee the interest of Labour.

“And we call on all security agencies in the state to be vigilant and proactive in responding to any form of threat to our peaceful co-existence, be it thuggery, cultism, kidnapping, banditry and communal clashes”,

Abang asserted.

Abang who commended the governor for the relative peace being enjoyed in the state, therefore advised politician’s to refrain from making inciting statements that were capable of breaching that existing peace.

He urged the Federal government to be more proactive over in fighting insecurity lamenting, “It is worrisome that killing of Nigerians is becoming the order of the day. Our Roads, Airports, and waterways are no longer safe. TUC is deeply concerned and sad over the complete failure of the Federal government in fighting insecurity”

In his brief remarks, governor Udom Emmanuel who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Moses Ekpo appreciated the workers for the great industrial harmony the State has been enjoying under the current administration.

Emmanuel reiterated his administration’s commitment to the workers welfare, noting

that regular and prompt payment of salaries and pensions even when circumstances were very challenging, demonstrated that the interest and welfare of Akwa Ibom workers remained supreme and enduring.

He said: “Honestly you have been great partners to the development of our state. The giant strides we have recorded in the almost Seven years of your fruitful partnership and cooperation will not go unnoticed. You have proven yourselves to be passionately committed to the development of our State.

“And this is borne out of the fact that whenever we have disagreement, we’ve always found a common ground or mutually beneficial ways of resolving such matters. And I want to thank you for such show of solidarity”

The governor stressed that government has done its best to address the issue of gratuities, noting: “Currently the verification exercise for Retired primary School teachers from 2019 to 2021 is ongoing.

“Let me also add that those who have been duly verified have been paid. Pensions are paid regularly. It is however sad that certain people have decided to play politics with the issue of pensions and gratuities in the state”