Russian Based Nigeria music act, Man Like Bady has continued to extol afrobeat.

The Nigerian act who has held Afrobeat fans in Russia spellbound, in his recent interview celebrates afrobeat.

He said that apart from the fact that Afrobeat music has dominated the African Music Scene, more people across the globe have continued to embrace the music genre. In his word Man Like Bady said Afrobeat is Nigeria’s gift to the world and it is worth celebrating. Even here in Russia, there is a huge acceptance of afrobeat music.

Man Like Bady said Afrobeats has quickly grown to dominate playlists and radio, with many European, America and Asian artists developing their style and sound from its origins in West Africa. Afrobeat which was pioneered in the 1960s by Nigerian artist and activist Fela Anikulapo Kuti has grown and blossomed into a world accepted genre of music.

In the 1960’s Fela and his drummer Tony Allen formed a movement when they fused funk and jazz with Ghanaian highlife, traditional Yoruba music and conscious lyrics. Since the beginning of the 2000s, various version of the Afrobeat music genre has continued to top the music chart across the world.

Man Like Bady who has spent most of his time working on his new work set to hit airwaves soon, he has been able to fuse Afrobeat with other sounds in creating his new work.