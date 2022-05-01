By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Police detectives in Ondo State have arrested a 38-year-old man, Sunday Udoh, for allegedly impregnating and procuring abortion for his 15-year-old daughter.

The suspect was arrested on April 26 at Ile Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo council area of the state.

According to the spokesperson for the police, Funmi Odunlami, in Akure, the suspect was arrested following a report by some family members at the police station.

Odunlami said that the father of the girl had taken her to hospital to abort the pregnancy when the case was reported at the station.

The victim’s father, she said, when questioned, admitted responsibility for the pregnancy and that they were in hospital to procure abortion for her daughter.

She added that the “Commissioner of Police in the state, Oyediran Oyeyemi has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigations and prosecution”.