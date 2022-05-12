Olorogun Fred Majemite

Frontline People’s Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant in Delta State, Olorogun Barrister Fred Majemite, has urged delegates to shun materialism, favouritism and vote for the aspirant with proven integrity and pedigree in order to build a Delta State that will be the envy of all in Nigeria.

Olorogun Barr Majemite stated this while addressing chairmen and delegates of the PDP at Otor-Udu in Udu LGA and Otu-Jeremi, in Ughelli South Local Government Area, respectively.

The two-time Commissioner said the making of a man is influenced to a large extent by his upbringing, background and level of quality education that the person is able to access, noting that he was born and brought up in Delta State and as such has the interest of the people at heart.

Majemite who appealed to delegates in Udu and Otu-Jeremi to vote for him in the forthcoming PDP governorship primaries says he is the most qualified governorship aspirant and one who has the most accommodating grassroots support outreach.

Besides, Majemite described Okowa as his mentor and an exemplary leader.

The lawyer and politician told the delegates who gathered at the party Secretariats that if voted for, he will change the level of development in the State by sustaining the legacy of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration and build on it by continuing from where Okowa stopped.

According to Majemite, “I am appealing to all Deltans, most especially our able Delta PDP Delegates in Udu, Ughelli South Local Government Areas and beyond to vote massively for me and support me OLOROGUN BARR FRED OKIEMUTE MAJEMITE in order for me to emerge as the governorship candidate of the PDP during the Primaries scheduled for May 23rd.

Olorogun Barrister Majemite also spoke about his five points agenda for the state tagged CARES and promised to consolidate on the transformation agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Majemite further said he will tackle the problem of insecurity in the State including food insecurity and social insecurity.

He promised to give priority to education and carry out empowerment program that will make alot of Deltans to be self sufficient and employable in an industralised state with special emphasis on technical education.

It would be recalled that Majemite has been described as the most accessable Governorship Aspirant in Delta State.

He told Udu and Ughelli South PDP leaders and delegates that aside being most accessable, he is a bridge builder, who believe in carrying people along.

Udu Party chair says Majemite is fit for the governorship position. The Party Chairman says Ujievwen people will join Majemite in Government House come May 2023

Ruth Majaja, former Woman Leader Ughelli South LGA in her response says Majemite is over due for Governor and that this time the door to Osadebe House is open for Majemite.

PDP Chairman, Udu LGA, Hon. David Siloko, said his people are behind Majemite.

His Ughelli South LGA Chairman and counnterpart, Hon Michael Oshietigho said over the years Olorogun Fred Okiemute Majemite has contributed in no small major to the development of the PDP and the state at large, hence the delegates have promised to support him.

He requested him to see himself as already in Government House come 2023

Meanwhile, Hon Ngozi Okolie, a former Commissioner and current Director General, Majemite Campaign Organization noted that amongst the Governorship aspirants, Olorogun Majemite remains the best Governorship aspirant in the State and urged all Party Delegates to vote massively for Olorogun Fred Okiemute Majemite.

He equally thanked Deltans and urged them to maintain the winning temple.