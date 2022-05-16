By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) has projected a further boost in maize production in Nigeria after the country claimed the top spot in the sector in Africa in 2021, with output now put at 13.94 million metric tons.

Speaking at the 4th edition of the Nigeria Maize Conference, MAAN’s president, Dr. Bello Abubakar, said the feat was made possible through the association’s collaboration with Bayer Nigeria Limited that exposed the farmers to modern practices that are critical to the maize value chain.

He said: “Our relationship with Bayer is unparalleled and we do not regret having them as a partner in progress. This company has been part of our fuel of progress because every year, we teach farmers new technologies and concepts that will increase their harvest, put more money in their pockets and positively impact the country’s productivity as a whole.”

Temitope Banjo, Country Sales Manager, Bayer Nigeria Ltd, speaking, advised farmers to adopt best farming practices that can continually improve their yield, boost profitability, and contribute to sustaining the country’s effort to remain one of the largest producers of maize in the world.

Banjo stated: “Since we began collaborating with MAAN, we have seen significant growth in yield for maize farmers across the country.”

Without a doubt, our partnership contributed to the maize production output which increased from 12.8 to 13.94 million metric tons between 2020 and 2021 and propelled the country to become Africa’s largest maize producer followed by South Africa, Egypt, and Ethiopia, which is only a tip of the iceberg. We anticipate a major boom in the maize sub-sector in subsequent months and more importantly high profitability for every stakeholder in the maize value chain.”