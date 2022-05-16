Leah Sharibu… taken since February 19, 2018.

By Etop Ekanem

lagos—THE author, ‘Leah Sharibu: Heroine of Faith’, Pastor Rafiu Kuteyi, has said the issues that took Leah Sharibu to captivity “are still staring at our faces,” and called on governments at all levels to pay more attention to security challenges in the country and equip the agencies for better performance.

It will be recalled that Leah was abducted by the Islamic terror group, Boko Haram, along with 109 girls, on February 19, 2018. While other girls were released, Leah was held back because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

Kuteyi, a Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, pastor, who made the remark at the launch of the book, in Ikeja, weekend, said: “Our security lies in the hands of God but, primarily, the Nigerian constitution puts the responsibility of our security on the shoulders of the government, as it is entrenched in the Nigerian constitution. The primary purpose of any government is to secure the citizens, no one should shy away from it.”

He described Sharibu as a heroine of Christian faith, who deserves to be celebrated as she turned 19 last Saturday in the hands of her captors.

“My primary aim of writing the book is to challenge us to bring the global attention to the plight of Leah because it’s like we have forgotten about her, the uncelebrated heroine,” Kuteyi stated.

On his part, the reviewer of the 200-page book, Dr. Olaseni Abubakar, of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Yaba College of Technology, commended the author for his robust attempt at putting the book together, urging others to research more into the issues surrounding insecurity globally.

He said: “Leah must be free and I strongly believe that with God, this is possible. The Nigerian government, while counting on the support of other non-state actors, need to intensify its efforts to secure the release of Leah, and in good time, too.”