By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries and the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Adetokunbo Abiru, has submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms for All Progressives Congress, APC) for re-election ticket in 2023.

Abiru, who is seeking a fresh term at the Senate won the Lagos East Senatorial bye-election in December 2020. He replaced Late Senator Adebayo Sikiru Osinowo who died on June 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, there have been groundswell support for Abiru’s re-election bid across the Lagos East Senatorial District as groups, eminent leaders and residents adjudged his performance in office in the last 16 months as outstanding and unprecedented.

An independent support group, Abiru Consolidated Team, ACT, led by its convener Peju Akinyemi and co-convener, Shakiru Seidu paid a courtesy visit to Abiru at his Constituency office in Ikorodu to pledge support for his re-election bid.

Akinyemi said the group was enamoured of the outstanding achievements of Abiru within a short period in office adding that the Senator championed bills, motions and programmes that have tremendous impact on the larger number of people.

He said, ‘’ Distinguished Senator sir, Abiru Consolidation Team (ACT) is a child of necessity, created for the twin purposes of propagating your #DoingGood activities across Lagos East Senatorial District and for mobilisation of support for your re-election to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Tokunbo Abiru Ambassadors ( T A Ambassadors) support group has also thrown its weight behind the re-election bid of Senator Abiru.

In a statement by the Coordinator of the group, Dr Seriki Muritala and Secretary, Olafare Comfort, the group said, “Our desire to put up with him for a second term was based on our belief in his incredible scorecards, which we can attest to.

“We all know that making laws is a lawmaker’s principal task, Senator Abiru did not fail in this regard. To his name are 14 bills and 2 motions at different stages of legislative considerations”.

Earlier, prominent leaders in the district including members of the prestigious Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) – Senatorial Leader Busura Alebiosu, Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Basorun and Chief Akanni Seriki Bamu all endorsed Abiru for a fresh term.

Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi) also attested to the enviable achievements and sound contributions of Senator Abiru during debates at plenaries.

He said: “I can testify that his contributions in the Senate are excellent. His contribution to Finance Committee when the agencies are invited is second to none.

“He asks professional questions and it has given the Finance Committee an edge.There is no rival. It is good for Lagos that he will come back as a ranking senator.”