By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate to the Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency in 2023 elections and the immediate past House Leader of the 8th Kwara State House of Assembly,Hon Hassan Oyeleke has unveiled six-point agenda which he claimed would bring quality representation if elected into the national assembly.

Oyeleke who spoke during an interractive session with journalists in ilorin while declaring his intention to seek the mandate of the people of his Federal constituency, said that, the people of the federal constituency deserve quality representation in order to refix the constituency for economic and political order in the area.

He said that,”As a politician with vast experiences and exposures that spanned over three decades,all these will be deployed to turn around the federal constituency for the overall benefit of the people of the area”.

Oyeleke who listed six-point agenda for the people of the area in the areas of empowerment, to include scholarship, good rapour with partymen , social responsibility, job creation and enhancement of traditional institutions said that, “I want to state confidently that there should be no need for any reason in our federal constituency to call the contents of this manifesto into question because I have a sincere commitment to them”.

The former lawmaker also explained that, he would ensure empowerments programmes for the people of the constituency so as to advance their socio well being especially for widows, people living with disabilities, senior citizens , widowers and needy families.

Oyeleke further said that, he would be a true representative of Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun federal constituency by ensuring that regular meetings are convened as an important feedback mechanism in order to ensure that he deliver on his mandate.

He also said that, job opportunities will be initiated for unemployed youths in the constituency adding that, “I will sponsor and co-sponsor bills bordering on national issues; economy, security, education and others and also move motions on matters concerning my constituents”.

He also noted that “As important stakeholders and custodians of the traditions, history and customs of our people, I will give the traditional rulers in my federal constituency the deserved respect and carry them along in all that I do”.

Oyeleke however assured the people of the constituency of maximum cooperation and support that would assist the constituency to witness even development and thereby taking the area into economic prosperity.