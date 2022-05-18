Success is never entirely out of our reach, but for many people, it appears that way because they have cultivated a fixed mindset. According to Kris Whitehead, your mindset can be a hindrance or an asset; it all depends on you. People with an optimistic attitude will often see opportunities where others typically see setbacks and dead ends. Dedication to success means you must always strive to remove new barriers that try to cage you into yesterday’s mindset.

Kris Whitehead is a modern-day serial entrepreneur calling on people to embrace the power of a positive mindset. Whitehead is the creator of Activating My Purpose, founder of Iconic Alliance, a best-selling author, and owner of New England Custom Remodeling. Throughout his career, Whitehead has continuously leveraged his capabilities and thirst for knowledge and information to move forward.

Borrowing from his experiences in business and life, Whitehead teaches thousands of entrepreneurs how to win personally and professionally. His primary lesson centers around the barriers in the mind that become a hindrance. It is essential to identify the biases and limitations you have set for yourself and then break each one. Whitehead explains that to turn your mindset into an asset, you need to be open-minded, embrace new experiences, and learn from your past setbacks.

Once a person decides to chase their dreams, they still make mistakes and often deal with setbacks and roadblocks. While this is normal, Whitehead reminds people that the struggle should never be pointless. Instead, it should teach you what not to do in the future. Until you identify the reason that keeps you from succeeding, you will be stuck in a loop. This is why Whitehead greatly advocates for a growth mindset rather than a fixed one.

Each person must first learn how to turn their mindset into an asset rather than a barrier if they wish to find success on their journey in life.