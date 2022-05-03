The Kogities Summit and Award, which is a conference bringing together business owners, residence, indigenes and non- indigenes of Kogi state to chart a way forward for the development of the state.

According to the organizers of the summit, the Theme for this year event is titled ” Sustainable development, everyone’s responsibility is scheduled to hold on May 4th 2022 at Idrinana Hotel Lokoja Kogi State has been shifted to June 3rd, 2022 and Now to be held at Barcelona Hotel Abuja FCT Nigeria, as a result of sallah festivities among other exigencies.

Addressing Newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, the President and Founder of the Mayor Kings Agency Group, Ambassador Temisan . O. Louis said the event became imperative because of the slow pace of development in the state. So that the Summit is expected to bring on board academics, technocrats and other stakeholders to discuss issues and analyse trends that impacts the socio – economic landscape and engender sustainable development.

He said, “This is a private sector led initiative by myself and other well intentioned individuals to add value and complement the development efforts and agenda of the state government. as we know development is a dynamic and multidimensional phenomenon involving a variety of stakeholders from the government, the private sector, volunteers and even the common man on the street.

“The development of the state does not lie in the hands of the government alone. it is in the hands of everyone. Kogi state is the confluence state with an abundance of resources, and as such full mobilization of its people is desirable and imperative to optimise and sustain development.

According to Amb Temisan, the present conference is the maiden edition, and subsequent editions are expected to follow, as such platforms for synergy between the state and non state actors are vital and necessary, and should be sustained.

“This conference will involve both indigenes and non indigenes that have contributed to the development of Kogi state. We will come together to network and we celebrate them and give them award. Bring them in one place to chart a course for the development of Kogi state.

“We give awards for basically two reasons. One to encourage humanitarian and philanthropic work and those that have created enabling environment for businesses to thrive. it will encourage them to do more. And the second reason, is to challenge others that are not doing well, to up their game and do more, Temisan stated.