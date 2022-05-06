Lagos based uprising artiste Otubanjo Ololade, popular known as King EL, continues to impress fans with his refilling new single ‘Mystical’; produced by Qase Beats.

Known for his previous releases in 2016, King EL continues to put his foot forward as an inventive artiste.

In his new single ‘Mystical’, the uprising act fuses the hard punch of hip-hop with the groovy strings of afropop to entice fans.

Speaking on the track, EL states: “Mystical’ is a delicate R&B song that speaks about finding female companionship.

It pledges my love for companionship while pointing out things I admire when it has to do with love interest.”

The song, he said, was inspired by the memory of a spontaneous and transparent romantic relationship.