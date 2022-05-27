Mr Adedamola Kasumu, the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker representing Ikeja Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly has won the party’s ticket for the third term.

The primary election was held at Oluwaleyimu Youths Sports Center, Ikeja, on Friday amid tight security and the presence of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 25 ad-hoc delegates drawn from ten wards in the constituency were accredited to vote.

Announcing the result after the election, the Returning Officer, Mr Ewosho Oladunjoye, declared Kasumu the winner of the primaries having polled 20 votes.

According to him, Kasumu scored 20 votes, Mrs Abimbola Oshikoya scored two votes, Mr Boluwatife Kamarudeen scored one vote, and one vote was voided.

Other contestants included Mr Taiwo Oluwaseyi and Mrs Dolapo Oshoffa.

The Returning Officer said the process was peaceful, free and fair.

Addressing journalists after he was declared the winner, Kasumu dedicated his victory to God and also thanked the delegates for their support and for ensuring victory at the poll.

“I thank all the party leaders, party faithful and the people of Ikeja Constituency 2 for standing by me.

“I promise not to let them down while they are expecting more dividends of democracy, quality representation and more people-oriented services,” he said

Kasumu urged the other aspirants to come together as one and work for the betterment of the party and the people.

He said: “In APC, there is no winner or loser, we are all one”.

NAN reports that APC is holding its House of Assembly and House of Representatives’ primaries across the 40 state constituencies and 24 federal constituencies in the state.

The primary was conducted under the heavy presence of security personnel and watch of the officials of INEC.

Party members, family and friends besieged the venue of the primaries to congratulate the candidate.

(NAN)