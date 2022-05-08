Gawuna

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Ahead of the 2023 Governorship race in Kano State, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has anointed his Deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as his successor.

Ganduje anointed Gawuna as the preferred choice of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the 2023 governorship election at a stakeholders meeting held behind closed door at the government house which ran throughout the night till Sunday morning.

It was also gathered that the meeting prevailed on the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo, who was eyeing the Governorship seat and favorite candidate of Ganduje’s wife to step down his governorship ambition and become Gawuna’s running mate in the election.

ALSO READ:

In what appears as a swift reaction, a former Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly and an APC governorship aspirant, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum has dumped the ruling party in the state.

Rurum, member representing Rano, Kibiya, Bunkure Federal Constituency and Chairman House Committee on Pension said he defected from the ruling party because he foresaw that the zone (Kano South) is about to be left out in the scheme of things and in the fielding of candidate to contest for the governorship seat.

“I resolved to dump APC on personal ground and reasons that bothers on interest of my people from Kano South and Kano State as a whole.

“Since the return of democracy, our zone (Kano South) has never produced Governor or Deputy Governor. We have been sidelined.

“So this time around, I discovered that we (Kano South) are about to be left out of schemes of things. And that was why I decamped from the APC.

“But my governorship ambition is still intact.

“I will announce my new party at the appropriate time,” Rurum however said.