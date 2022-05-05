Senator Uba Sani

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has anointed Senator Uba Sani as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2023 election.

The governor made the decision after meeting with some of the aspirants, according to sources.

It was also learned that the governor asked a former Chief of Staff and two-time former Commissioner of Budget and Planning, Muhammed Sani Abdullahi, popularly known as Dattijo, to pick the form for Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

A source privy to the outcome of the meeting said Dattijo has accepted the decision of his mentor and boss, El-Rufai while pledging to work for the success of the party in the forthcoming election in the state.

The source said: “Dattijo has accepted it as the will of Allah SWT. He is loyal to the governor and the party.

“He is grateful for the support and commitment shown by his supporters and the people of Kaduna state.

“At the appropriate time, he will address them but it is important that they continue to support the governor and the party.

“There is no need to speak ill of this decision, which has been accepted by Dattijo.”

Dattijo, who picked his governorship form on Wednesday, would be picking the senatorial form soon as instructed by Governor El-Rufai.

Other aspirants were a National Commissioner in the National Population Commission, Dr. AbdulMalik Durungwa; the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, and the immediate past Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Barrister Mukhtar Abdullahi.