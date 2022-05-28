By Nwafor Sunday

As the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, commences it’s Special National Convention/ Presidential primary today, Abia state governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has said that he has a soft spot for the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

Ikpeazu stated this at the venue of the National Convention on Saturday. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has about fifteen aspirants coming out for the presidency job.

With this, Wike has to face the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, Former senate president, Pius Ayim Pius, Governor of Cross River, Emmanuel Udom, and other aspirants.

While fielding questions from Arise Correspondent on who is going to emerge victorious, Okezie Ikpeazu opined: “I have a soft spot for governor Wike. My prayers are with him.

“You see, we need someone that can protect the rich and the poor. Someone that can protect the people. We need someone that can turn around Nigeria’s economy.”