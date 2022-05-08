By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

THERE is huge excitement across various camps of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Anambra State, as the party’s National Assembly Screening Appeal Panel released its report.

The report failed to clear ten National Assembly aspirants from the state, for the PDP 2022 primary elections.

This situation sent wild jubilation and complain respectively across different camps of the party in the state, with those whose aspirants were cleared while those whose aspirants failed to be cleared, complaining bitterly.

A statement from the PDP, National Working Committee, NWC, which was obtained by Vanguard in Onitsha on Saturday, which has also gone viral, disclosed that four Senatorial aspirants from the State, namely Hon. Valintine Ozigbo, Dr Obinna Uzor, Rt. Hon. Chuma Nzeirbe and Hon. Tony Nwoye were not cleared.

The PDP Anambra State National Assembly Appeal Panel, which composed of Dr. Alfred Isename, Chairman, Engr. Okpara Ahamefula, member and Hon Bar. Imo Williams, as Secretary, also did not clear six Federal House of Representatives aspirants, namely Hon. Vincent Ekene Ofumelu, Dr Chris Obiora Uzochukwu, Bar. Johnmary Akachukwu Mmaduakolam, Iwumor Maxwell Ndife, Offor Kenechukwu Kingsley and Obinna Chris Menakaya.

According to the Report of the Anambra State National Assembly Appeal Panels, dated May 3rd 2022, “The panel had before it a total member of ten appeals against the clearance and non clearance of the aspirants.”

Part of the statement read, “The National Working Committee of our Great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP empaneled Dr. Alfred Isename, Chairman, Engr. Okpara Ahamefula, member and Hon Bar. Imo Williams, as Secretary, to serve as members on the Screening Appeal Panel to consider appeals arising from the Screening of all aspirants for the Anambra State National Assembly Party Primary Elections, for the upcoming 2023 General Election.”

“The panel had before it a total number of ten appeals against the clearance / non clearance of four Senate aspirants and six Federal House of Representatives aspirants.”