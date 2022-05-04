Soldiers

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Joint Security Task Force has killed 10 bandits in Niger State. Similarly, 14 kidnapped victims were also rescued during the operation while motorcycles and arms were recovered from the bandits.

The incident happened in Uregi village, Rafi Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar, who confirmed the development said the aim of the bandits was to cause mayhem during the Eid-el-Fitr before they met their Waterloo.

The commissioner said: “On 02/05/2022 about 1700 hrs, armed bandits on motorcycles attempted to attack Kawo, Uregi villages in Rafi LGA to disrupt Sallah celebration in the state.

“On receipt of the information, the Joint Security Tactical teams responded swiftly and mobilised to the area where the hoodlums were engaged around Uregi, Kiribo villages and as a result, 10 bandits were neutralised, 14 kidnapped citizens were rescued and seven motorcycles including arms were recovered from them.”

Meanwhile, some local hunters employed by the Shiroro LGA of the state have been arrested for allegedly stealing cows which were recovered from bandits.

The hunters were engaged by the council to compliment the efforts of the security agents in the area towards waging a total war against Banditry in the area.

A source from the area had told our correspondent that some of the cows recovered from the bandits weeks ago were missing from where they were kept.

An investigation carried out revealed that some of the hunters were behind the missing cows and discovered to have been sold but later recovered during an operation in Galape community in Shiroro LGA of the state. The suspects are currently being investigated.