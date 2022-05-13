By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Indications have emerged that former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, may not contest the 2023 presidential election on the All Progressives Congress, APC, platform.

Vanguard learned from a reliable source that the N100 million nomination and expression of interest forms bought for the former President by the Fulani community earlier this week, has yet to be completed and returned as the deadline ends today.

“The former president is considering many things and we cannot say if, indeed, the form bought for him has been completed in the first instance.

“Or if indeed, he is even keen on running on the platform of the APC,” the source told Vanguard on Friday afternoon.

Details coming.