By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Barring any last-minute change of plans, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC is set to extend its deadline for submission of forms in order to allow ample opportunity for its presidential aspirants to return their nomination and expression of interest forms, Vanguard has learned.

While the sale of forms officially closed on Tuesday, indications emerged on Wednesday that the party will also extend the exercise till Friday.

The submission of forms was scheduled to be a one-day event but party sources said some of the high-profile aspirants, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, were yet to turn in the documents as of noon on Wednesday.

“A lot is required to fill the presidential forms and some of them picked the forms late. So, we reckon that one day will not be enough for some of those who picked the forms close to the deadline. So, there is a proposal for extension and I am sure that a formal announcement would be made in that regard”, said one of the party sources.

When contacted, National Publicity Secretary of the parry, Barr. Felix Morka said both the sales and submission of forms have now been extended till Friday.

He did not however advance reasons for the decision.

Meanwhile, Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Nigeria, Pastor Tunde Bakare has pledged to abide by the rules governing the conduct of the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Convention, expressing faith in God to clinch the party’s ticket.

Bakare stated this on Wednesday in Abuja shortly after submitting his presidential expression of interest and nomination forms.

Stating that he has so far complied with the rules of the game, the cleric said the onus is now on the party to execute other activities on its timelines.

He said; “Anyone who participates in a race must run according to the rules. We have fulfilled our own side and it is now for the party to set the stage and to tell us what next. They will determine what next.

“What I know for now is that there will be screening and after screening for those who may have appeal, they will appeal and thereafter, there will be primary and by the grace of God, we have decided to run according to the rules and we expect to win by His special grace.

“My chances are as bright as that of any person. I am eminently qualified either by age or experience or everything that counts in this race and I trust God that I will emerge the winner”, he added.

Bakare also expressed commitment to the realization of a new Nigeria in his life time, promising to be the bridge between the past, present and the future.

In a related development, a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday submitted his presidential expression of interest and nomination forms.

The nomination forms were submitted on his behalf by a team of his supporters led by the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal and Hon. James Abiodun Faleke.

A support group – Tinubu Support Group TSG had earlier picked the nomination forms for the May 30 APC Presidential primary.

Addressing journalists after submitting the forms, the former SGF said even though Tinubu is in the race to win, he remained a democrat and would not upset the applecart if he loses.

He said; “We feel elated that today we have come to submit the winning form and we have complied with one of the major requirements of the party for contesting for presidency on the platform of APC. We have done all that is required we have submitted all the required documents. As you can see, we have received our acknowledgement copy and we are confident victory will be ours come 30th May during the convention.

“We are democrats and we believe that if there are one million contestants on the platform of APC we will carry majority of the delegates at the convention. So, the more the merrier, they are all welcome. We are 100% prepared.

“There are no challenges. We are politicians, we have been in this game for many years. Whatever challenges there are, we have already converted them into opportunities.

“Asiwaju is a democrat. Every politician should not be afraid of the election because the probabilities are two: either you win or lose. So, if we lose at the convention we go back home, we lick our wounds and prepare to support the winner if he emerges in a free and fair manner”, he added.

Also, former Governor of Zamfara state, Senator Ahmad Sani Yarima who submitted his presidential expression of interest and nomination forms on Wednesday, said he comes to the race adequately equiped to turn around the fortunes of Nigerians.

Promising to tackle the challenge of insecurity, Senator Yarima said he would mobilize the youths for rapid industrialization of the country.

APC Professionals laud Buhari

Also, the APC Professionals Forum has described the presidential directive to all cabinet members running for elective offices to step down from office as a necessary move to ensure that governance does not suffer ahead of the APC primaries.

The Forum made its position known in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Akeem Akintayo in the aftermath of the directive handed down by President Muhammadu Buhari at Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council FEC meeting.

“We are aware that Section 84 of the Electoral Act has been contentious since the National Assembly voted to retain it inspite of President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for amendment.

“We are also aware that there had been several court cases on the issue even though our party, the All Progressives Congress APC had given a timeline for political appointees seeking elective positions to resign.

“In the midst of all these are cabinet members and key members of the Buhari administration who have been in campaign mode rather than paying close attention to their official duties.

“So, we are elated that rather than allow all these to affect governance, the President has given a clear directive to all his appointees interested in running for various offices to resign on or before May 16.

“This is a good move in line with democratic ethics and will also ensure that there are no distractions in the run up to the primaries later this month”, the statement added.

The Forum also urged President Buhari to ensure that the outgoing cabinet members are swiftly replaced with competent hands.

It said: “Judging from the number of ministers who have purchased nomination forms, there is a possibility that at least nine key cabinet positions will be left vacant.

“So, since the Buhari administration has to be seen to be working till its last day in office, we expect that the President would move fast to replace the departing ministers.

“We are therefore making a case for competent professionals who are committed APC members to be identified and placed in the key positions that would be vacant in a few days time”.

According to the Forum, the last one year of President Buhari’s tenure is very crucial to the ruling party’s chances of maintaining its winning streak.

On his part, a governorship aspirant of the party in Kaduna state, Alhaji Sani Mahmud Sha’aban dismissed concerns that the state Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai may have endorsed one of the governorship aspirants.

Speaking after submitting his forms, Sha’aban said it would be undemocratic for anyone to deprive the people of Kaduna from electing their own governor.

He said; “I can assure you that in Kaduna state, there is nothing called anointing. In Kaduna state, people, delegates and everyone is willing and ready for a free and fair primary election and we believe in the leadership of APC at the national level, we believe in the capacity and the capability of President Muhammadu Buhari to not allow dictatorship by any individual”.

