Dozens of observers from Jigawa, are stranded at the Special Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, after their leader allegedly bolted with their allowances.

Malam Idris Krikasanma, one of the observers said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, venue of the convention.

“We came to Abuja in about seven buses, but our leader left us in Area 1 and we had to trek to the stadium.

“As it is now, we are stranded; we have been calling his number, but the phone is switched off,” he said.

Krikasanma said the observers were trying to reach the leadership of the PDP for help.