Fast-rising singer, Macwilly Victor Abada professionally known as JayMagic is set to take over the music industry by storm with his forthcoming single titled “GRACE”.

The Indie artist who hails from Delta state disclosed this recently, he noted that the new single was inspired by his self-thought and life experiences.

According to JayMagic, the new single produced by KillaMan promises to be a banger and one that the youths can sing along to because of its lyrics composition.

Speaking on the lyrics and the message he hopes to pass with his sound, he said “my lyrics are straightforward so that my fans can relate with my experiences.

My personal goal with my music is to bring peace and love to the soul.

Noting ‘acceptance and finance’ as some of his challenges as a rising star, JayMagic however told his fans to anticipate more Extended Plays (EP) and singles as he is optimistic about his musical journey.

