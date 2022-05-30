By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A former Senator who represented Imo West Senatorial district, Osita Izunaso, has emerged winner at Saturday’s Senatorial primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to replace former governor, Rochas Okorocha, currently occupying the seat.

Izunaso who was also a former National Organising Secretary of APC won at the primaries held in the state, with 589 votes to defeat his closest rival Greg Mbadiwe, who polled 41 votes.



Also, other aspirants who stepped down from the race included a former Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Goodluck Opiah.



Okorocha who is the Senator representing Imo West senatorial seat at the National Assembly, was among the presidential aspirants under the All Progressives Congress, APC, aspiring to replace President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2023.