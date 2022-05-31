By Godwin Oritse

DIRECTOR General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has said that the implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code, ISPS, is a major component of the security architecture being carried out by the agency in the Nigerian maritime space.



Speaking while receiving the Deputy Head of International Maritime Security Operations Team, IMSOT, Jim Hamilton, who led the team on a working visit to assess the level of compliance of some ports facilities in Nigeria with the ISPS Code, Jamoh said that the importance of effective implementation of the ISPS Code regime cannot be overemphasized, adding that it necessitated the domestication of the ISPS Code Implementation Regulations since 2014.

Jamoh who was represented by the Agency’s Executive Director Operations, Mr. Shehu Ahmed, noted that the Code is also an integral aspect of the Safety of Life at Sea, SOLAS, Convention.

He stated: “We at NIMASA have such a peer review arrangement with the United States Coast Guard, which has been highly effective in developing capacity for ISPS Code implementation. We are working to extend the relationship to other countries.

This we believe will ensure that our personnel possess the requisite skills and competencies to execute their responsibilities in line with the mandate of the ICIR 2014.

The importance of the exposure of our personnel to the legal regimes and security operations of other contracting governments is not lost on us.”