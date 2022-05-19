Different people impact the world differently. These impacts are not limited to just the political or economic spheres of a society but also the spiritual world. 30-year-old preacher Isaiah Luke Saldivar reveals his journey and motivations to leave an impact on millions across the globe through his podcasts and live streams.

Isaiah Luke Saldivar discloses his ministerial and professional versatility in this exclusive interview. He is a podcaster, a live streamer, a public speaker, and a YouTuber. Isaiah has been a pastor at a church for over a decade. He has created momentum for himself, and his accomplishments across these fields are unmatched and captivating.

The young Christian sensation says of his background and work, “I currently live in central California with my wife of 10 years and four daughters, Justice, Journey, Harvest, and Nova. I am a full-time social media influencer and content creator who travels throughout the US, speaking and teaching at conferences.”

The versatile cleric has spoken in over 500 conferences and streamed over 400 hours of programs that averaged 4000 to 6000 in viewership. His YouTube channel has over 350,000 subscribers and counting.

Besides, the young theologian is remarkably known for his teachings on casting out demons and freeing people from spiritual bondage. He has tons of videos and content where he has guided the masses on this subject and other aspects of Christian doctrines. Isaiah Saldivar’s trajectory did not just start overnight. His personal story of redemption inspires his endeavours.

As he says, “I was an atheist in 2011, and God audibly spoke to me and called me to preach. This led me to my traveling ministry and reaching people on social media with the message of faith.”

Saldivar’s life and works are exemplary to 21st-century believers. His rare grit and devotion have carved a niche for him in modern-day ministry. And his impartations are certain to revolutionize the world for the rest of the century.