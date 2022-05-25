By Eguono Odjegba

The National Standing Committee, NSC, on International Oil Pollution Compensation, IOPC, Fund implementation in Nigeria has said Nigeria is upbeat about her plans to submit names of Contributing Oil Receivers to the IOPC Fund, to enable the organization have the right data to work with.

Secretary of the NSC, Mrs. Aishatu Jiddah, who disclosed this during the 7th meeting of the five sub-committees of the NSC-IOPC Fund in last week informed that the 6th meeting of the same group held in March 2022, focused mainly on the review and approval of the organisation’s Standard Operating Procedure, SOP.

Jeddah expressed satisfaction about the immense work done by the Sub-Committees, including Nigeria’s commitment towards effective implementation of the IOPC Funds.

Jeddah who doubles as Director, Marine Environment Management Department, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, in her welcome remarks, provided a review of the issues tabled during their 6th meeting, and the specific roles assigned each of the five subcommittees.

She noted that as a member of the IOPC Fund, Nigeria cannot afford to be unconcerned about the international convention which she said has been domesticated by Nigeria.

She stated: “Nigeria is a party to the International Convention for Civil Liability for Oil Pollution Damage 1992 and the International Convention on the Establishment of an International Fund for Compensation for Oil Pollution Damage 1992.

“In a bid to ensure the effective and efficient implementation of the Conventions which have been domesticated, the National Standing Committee was constituted in September 2004 whilst the Five Sub-Committees were constituted in October 2016.”

She further disclosed that since its constitution, the Sub-Committees have held six (6) meetings, noting that the Communiqué and draft Report of the meetings have been forwarded to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, in attendance.’’

She commended the work done by the Sub-Committees of the NSC-IOPC Fund since their constitution and efforts towards ensuring the effective implementation of the IOPC Funds in Nigeria.

Also speaking, Chairperson, Sub Committee on Pricing Index, Mrs. Oma Ofodile, expressed the belief that sensitisation of oil receiving organisations would culminate in mass registration and contribution towards the IOPC Fund.

She observed that Nigeria being one of the 14 nations yet to submit reports of her receipts to the IOPC Fund Secretariat must act quickly to bridge the gap to avoid questions on her reputation as oil receiving state.

She said, “It is good we have a record as a contributing oil receiver and it is important because it is our obligation to ensure that we give the IOPC Fund the names of all contributing oil receivers in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is one of the 14 countries that have not reported its receipts and it is an indictment to our commitment towards the cause.”