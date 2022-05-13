By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SENATOR Shehu Sani, yesterday, said the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government has failed in the fight against insecurity despite spending N4.2 trillion on defence and security in seven years.

Sani in Asaba as a guest speaker at a two-day seminar/workshop on “Good Governance and Democratic Sustainability Vis-a-Vis Electoral Process,” organised by the Asaba Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council, noted that insecurity has remained unabated under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “We spent $1 billion to purchase Tucano jets and this has not stopped kidnapping, banditry and terrorism in the country.

Also Read:

Fix problems of insecurity, Sagay tells FG

“The terrorists are only armed with motorcycles and AK-47 rifles, yet we keep pumping billions of dollars into security and defence without achieving results.

“Kidnappers call relatives for ransom with Nigerian registered numbers yet no trace of anyone arrested.”

Sani said the only legacy the government can leave for the people was to secure their lives, adding: “The people are not even asking to be lifted out of poverty but to secure their lives while they manage their poverty.”

Declaring the ceremony open, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State called on Nigerians to participate actively in the political process to ensure good governance and democratic sustainability in the country.

Okowa, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, told Nigerians to get actively involved in politics to ensure that the nation’s democracy was sustained.

Vanguard News Nigeria