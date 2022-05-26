Mr Emmanuel Okewulonu has defeated Ifeanyi Araraume Jnr, son of former senator, Ifeanyi Araraume, to clinch the Imo North senatorial ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP primary election took place in the presence of security operatives and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Owerri, on Thursday.

Announcing the results, Co-ordinating Chairman of the election, Mr Amaechi Onowu, said that Okewulonu polled a total of 132 votes to defeat Araraume Jnr, his closest rival, who scored 61 votes.

“Having polled the highest number of 132 votes, I hereby declare Emmanuel Okewulonu, the winner of the Imo North senatorial primary election for the PDP,” he said.

Read Also: Dino Melaye restates commitment to Atiku after losing PDP Senate ticket

In a related development, Mr Jonas Okeke, a former Deputy Speaker of the Imo Assembly, polled 51 votes, to defeat his closest rival for the Okigwe North Federal Constituency seat, Mr Austin Nwachukwu, a former Member of the House of Representatives, who scored 42 votes.

Also, Mr Obinna Onwubuariri, a former Member of the House of Representatives, narrowly clinched the ticket for the Okigwe South Federal Constituency, 26 votes as against 25 scored by his closest rival, Mrs Nkeiruka Ibekwe.

NAN however, reports that the elections were held under a peaceful atmosphere, with party delegates, aspirants and agents of the aspirants witnessing the process. (NAN)