By Rosemary Iwunze

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has applauded Linkage Assurance Plc for its commitment to human capital development, particularly in the accounting practice, and its professional ethos in the insurance industry.

Mrs. Comfort Olu Eyitayo, 57th President of ICAN, made the commendation when she led her council members on a courtesy visit to the corporate head office of Linkage Assurance Plc, as part of her working visit to Lagos State.

Eyitayo said Linkage has demonstrated strong support for ICAN, by regularly sponsoring its staff to the annual conference and dinner of the Institute, MCPD programmes and other examinations of the accounting body.

While commending Linkage Assurance for its competitive edge in the Nigerian insurance industry, she said the company has displayed professionalism and creation of value to her stakeholders having stood strong over the past three decades.

Eyitayo, while outlining her programmes targeted at creating value and broadening the scope of the profession for the benefit of her members, called on Linkage Assurance for continuous collaborations in areas that would impact the Nigerian economy.

Daniel Braie, Managing Director/CEO, Linkage Assurance Plc who led the top management to receive the ICAN team said, over the years the Institute has gained global recognition as an outstanding professional body.

He said the Institute has evolved and has never stopped to be the leading professional body in Nigeria and Africa, producing world-class chartered accountants located all over the globe.