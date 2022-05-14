By Precious Chukwudi



The grand finale of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA8) is here.

The eight edition is starting off with red carpet segment, with media personalities like Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Toke Makinwa, Sika Osei and Uti Nwachukwu.

They would be chatting Nollywood stars, guests who would dress to the stars.

The red carpet event starts at 4p.m.

Also, fans would get the chance to pick winners in ‘Best Dressed Male’ and ‘Best Dressed Female’ award categories.

Attendees, who are interested in participating in this award categories, are to be at the red carpet stand between 4p.m. and 5:30p.m., to have their pictures taken in a specially designed AMVCA booth.

The Top 20 (10 men and women) will be shortlisted by an AMVCA Style Council and shared on Africa Magic’s official Instagram page @africamagic.

Fans will be given the opportunity to vote using the ‘like’ icon for their favourite ’Best Dressed’ guests between 6p.m. – 8p.m.

The male and female Nominee pictures with the highest ‘likes’ wins the awards and they are announced on stage.

Once the red carpet closes, it’s time for handing out the awards, which would start at 7pm.

The host for the night is the delectable Bonang Matheba and our all time favourite host, IK Osakioduwa.

For Fans who would like to follow and watch all activities going down at the AMVCA8, you can stream it live on the DSTV APP or watch on all Africa Magic channels and also on Gotv.