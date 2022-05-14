THE Joint Administrations and Matriculation, JAMB, in line with its desire to adhere to the ease of doing business protocol of the government, has emplaced user-friendly and simplified process of checking UTME results.

How To Check Your Result

“To check the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, all a candidate needs to do is to simply send UTMERESULT to 55019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message,” the statement read.

“This is the only process of checking the 2022 UTME results for now as the Board has not uploaded it on its website for obvious reasons.

“In addition, candidates are forewarned that they would, as usual, receive all kinds of messages from desperate fraudsters on how to check their results different from the aforementioned one. Hence, the Board urge all candidates to ignore all such messages on how to check their 2022 UTME results as they are all products of deceit aimed at misleading them.

