With the development of online technologies, financial fraud is one of the most common types of scams. Very often, scammers write to their victims under the guise of bank employees and swindle money online and on social networks. In this article, we will look at how they can be countered.

Don’t Look for Easy Money

There is no quick way to make money online. Only fraudsters promise to make you rich in a week without effort. An ad with a phrase about earning funds on the Internet without investments means that you are being carefully lured into a fraudulent network. There are many such on the Internet, and there are even courses that teach beginners to create branches of fraudulent networks on the Internet.

Don’t Trust Your Internet Friends

Fraudsters typically hack into accounts and instant messengers to pretend to be your friend and swindle money. You can recognize fraudsters by their unusual behavior: your friend suddenly found himself out of town, without money, his phone number changed, and some new unexpected circumstances appeared.

How to Identify Scammers?

There are many ways to deceive you on the Internet, but all of them will somehow involve personal communication with a scammer and entering your card details. You may be asked to participate in a contest, help out a friend, pass a security check, and do anything else that scammers come up with. But in the end, you will be asked to provide a card number or a code from SMS. Under no circumstances should this be done.

You can recognize fraudsters by the manner of communication and interest in your card data.

Recognizing a scammer is easy:

He creates panic or hype.

He asks for your information.

He poses as a bank, friend, or someone known and trustworthy. Remember that a bank employee will never ask you to disclose your data.

How to Avoid Becoming a Victim of Scammers in Online Stores

With the growing popularity of online shopping, cybercrimes are multiplying. They deceive people not personally, but through all sorts of technological tricks. For example, they create clone phishing sites through which users’ data is stolen.

Such sites almost completely repeat the official sites of well-known stores. Sometimes, they can only be distinguished by a suspicious domain. Often, buyers receive email messages with hyperlinks to such sites. Another way of distribution is contextual and targeted advertising in social networks, which contains fraudulent links.

Attackers are especially active during periods of sales and holidays. Buyers are lured by great deals and low prices. To avoid falling for the bait, you need to carefully check the site and domain, and go to different sections of the site — often, there may be outdated information, which will arouse the suspicion of the buyer. It’s best to approach shopping with a cool head and not trust flashy discount messages on the Web.

Carefully Check the Messages from Bank

You need to pay attention to paying for purchases even if you have a two-factor authentication system — when you confirm by a code from SMS, fraudsters have learned to bypass it through the same phishing sites. Attackers slip fake payment links on which the buyer leaves bank card details. Having received the information, the scammers immediately enter this data into a real form of payment, the user receives an SMS from the bank, he indicates it on a fake form, and the scammer writes off the money.

To avoid illegal debits, you must carefully read the messages sent by the bank. Usually, the purpose and amount of the payment as well as the name of the recipient are indicated there.

Thus, to protect yourself from the actions of scammers, you must remember that they need your card details — number, expiration date, and CVV-CVC code. The latter should never be disclosed to anyone. This is the only way fraudsters can get access to your card.

To avoid financial losses on a smartphone, banking applications can only be installed from the official app store — App Store or Google Play, and not from a search engine or third-party links. Also, come up with a strong password. Enter any set of numbers, letters, and punctuation marks as the password for Internet banking. It is easier to recover a password than to recover stolen money.