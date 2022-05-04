Inspired by the great works of talented superstars both local and international that includes MI Abaga, Ja’Rule, Nelly, R-Kelly, Osita Adebe to mention but few; fast rising Nigerian hip-hop superstar cum songwriter, Peter Chibuzor Iloba better known by the stage name POUNDZ is set to make an impact in the Nigerian music scene.

Although he started music professionally in 2020; the Delta state born musician however made his first studio record in 2016 with the song title ‘ Money on my mind’ and ever since, he has made effort in putting out songs to remain relevant in the music industry.

Officially signed to his personal record label, POUNDZ Records; POUNDZ holds a Bachelors Degree in International Relations. A lover of education; he is currently studying at Istanbul Gelisim University, Turkey for his master degree in Political Science and Public Administration.

As a promise to his teaming fans POUNDZ is currently working on a new jam that is will dropping at an announced date.

It is however pertinent to note that POUNDZ is open to collaborations.